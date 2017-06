June 5 Mannkind Corp:

* Mannkind engages Locust Walk to explore strategic options for Mannkind’s non-insulin technosphere-based pipeline candidates

* Says announces its decision to explore strategic and financial alternatives for Mannkind's novel technosphere-based pipeline candidates

* Says Locust Walk will seek strategic partners and investors to non-dilutively advance development of technosphere-based therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: