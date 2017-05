March 16 Manpowergroup Inc

* Manpowergroup appoints josé brenninkmeijer to lead its netherlands business

* Says josé brenninkmeijer has been appointed managing director for manpowergroup netherlands, effective april 1, 2017

* Manpowergroup says jilko andringa, current managing director for netherlands, will focus wholly on regional role following handover with brenninkmeijer