BRIEF-Manpowergroup CEO Jonas Prising's 2016 total compensation $11 mln

March 3 Manpowergroup Inc:

* Manpowergroup Inc- CEO Jonas Prising's 2016 total compensation was $11 million versus $9.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mOZc1G) Further company coverage:
