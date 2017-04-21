BRIEF-Manpowergroup Q1 earnings per share $1.09

April 21 Manpowergroup Inc

* Manpowergroup reports 1st quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.67 to $1.75

* Q1 earnings per share $1.09

* Q1 revenue $4.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.69 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Manpowergroup Inc - current year quarter included restructuring charges which reduced earnings per share by 30 cents

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Manpowergroup Inc - Q2 earnings per share estimate includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 8 cents and excludes restructuring charges