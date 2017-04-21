BRIEF-ManpowerGroup sees Q2 total revenue up 3-5 pct in constant currency

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 ManpowerGroup Inc:
* ManpowerGroup Inc - sees Q2 total revenue up 3 percent-5 percent constant currency - SEC filing
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $5.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022