版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-ManpowerGroup sees Q2 total revenue up 3-5 pct in constant currency

April 21 ManpowerGroup Inc:

* ManpowerGroup Inc - sees Q2 total revenue up 3 percent-5 percent constant currency - SEC filing

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $5.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐