2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Manpowergroup sets half year dividend of $0.93 per share

May 2 Manpowergroup Inc

* Sets half year dividend of $0.93per share

* Manpowergroup increases dividend 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
