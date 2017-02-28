版本:
BRIEF-Manson Creek annouces new property acquisition

Feb 28 Manson Creek Resources Ltd

* Manson Creek annouces new property acquisition, Jade Focus and Financing

* Announces acquisition by staking of a 2,111 hectare property in Cariboo Goldfields, in Central British Colombia

* Announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 7 million units of company, at a price of $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
