BRIEF-Mantech Q1 earnings per share $0.39

May 3 Mantech International Corp:

* Mantech announces financial results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 revenue $418 million versus I/B/E/S view $399.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 revenue $1.65 billion - $1.70 billion; sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $1.44 - $1.52

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $1.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
