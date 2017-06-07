BRIEF-Mantra Venture Group board appoits Roger M. Ponder as CEO

June 7 Mantra Venture Group Ltd:
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board
appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of
company, effective immediately
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board
appointed Keith W. Hayter to serve as president of company,
effective immediately
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, , Larry Kristof,
former president, CEO, CFO of co resigned from all of his
positions with co
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - Kristof will remain as
president of company s mantra energy alternatives subsidiary
