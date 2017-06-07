版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 8日 星期四 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Mantra Venture Group board appoits Roger M. Ponder as CEO

June 7 Mantra Venture Group Ltd:

* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately

* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed Keith W. Hayter to serve as president of company, effective immediately

* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, , Larry Kristof, former president, CEO, CFO of co resigned from all of his positions with co

* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - Kristof will remain as president of company s mantra energy alternatives subsidiary Source text:(bit.ly/2r79qLR) Further company coverage:
