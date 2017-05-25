BRIEF-Manulife CEO Donald Guloien to retire as of Sept. 30

May 25 Manulife Financial Corp:
* Manulife CEO Donald Guloien announces his intention to
retire as of Sept. 30; Roy Gori to succeed Guloien as CEO on
Oct. 1
* Manulife Financial Corp says Donald Guloien, president and
chief executive officer, has made decision to retire as of
September 30
* Manulife Financial Corp says Roy Gori, who will become
Manulife's president on June 5, will succeed Guloien as CEO
* Manulife Financial Corp says Roy Gori will also join
Manulife's board of directors, effective October 1
* Manulife Financial Corp says Craig Bromley, senior
executive vice president and general manager of company's U.S.
division John Hancock, has left co
