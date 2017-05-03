BRIEF-Manulife Financial Corp Q1 net income $1,350 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Manulife Financial Corp
* Manulife reports 1Q17 net income of $1,350 million and core earnings of $1,101 million, and $1 trillion in assets under management and administration
* Manulife Financial Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.66
* Manulife Financial Corp - qtrly diluted core earnings per common share of $0.53
* Manulife Financial Corp says core return on common shareholders' equity of 11.1%, compared with 9.3% for 1Q16
* Manulife Financial Corp - generated net flows of $4.3 billion in wealth and asset management businesses in 1Q17 compared with $1.7 billion in 1Q16
* Manulife Financial Corp says qtrly premiums and deposits from insurance products $8,471 million versus. $8,186 million last year
* Manulife Financial Corp - insurance sales of $1.3 billion in 1q17, an increase of 39% compared with 1Q16
* Manulife Financial Corp - other wealth sales of $2.1 billion in 1q17, a decrease of 11% compared with 1Q16
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Manulife Financial Corp - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.