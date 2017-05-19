版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 19日 星期五 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Manulife Investments reports results of special meetings of securityholders

May 19 Manulife Financial Corp:

* Manulife Investments says receipt of required approvals from securityholders to proceed with previously announced mutual fund mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐