公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 01:31 BJT

BRIEF-Manulife issues statement regarding FINTRAC administrative penalty

Feb 27 Manulife Financial :

* Manulife issues statement regarding FINTRAC administrative penalty

* "There is no evidence to suggest that administrative reporting violations were connected to any financial misconduct"

* "Manulife did not enable or facilitate money laundering and media reports to contrary are inaccurate" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
