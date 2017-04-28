BRIEF-Manulife reports intention to redeem subordinated debentures

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Manulife Financial Corp:
* Manulife announces intention to redeem 4.165 pct fixed/floating subordinated debentures
* Manulife Financial - manufacturers life insurance intends to redeem at par on june 1 all its outstanding $500 million 4.165 pct fixed/floating subordinated debentures
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director