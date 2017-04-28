版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Manulife reports intention to redeem subordinated debentures

April 28 Manulife Financial Corp:

* Manulife announces intention to redeem 4.165 pct fixed/floating subordinated debentures

* Manulife Financial - manufacturers life insurance intends to redeem at par on june 1 all its outstanding $500 million 4.165 pct fixed/floating subordinated debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐