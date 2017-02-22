BRIEF-Maple Leaf enhances governance agreement with McCain Capital and Michael McCain

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Maple Leaf Foods Inc:
* Maple Leaf enhances governance agreement with McCain Capital and Michael McCain
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc - will not submit existing shareholder rights plan for re-confirmation at company's annual meeting in 2017
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc says amended governance agreement was approved by independent directors of company
* Maple Leaf Foods - according to amendment, board will consist of majority of independent directors nominated by corporate governance committee of board
* Maple Leaf Foods - as per amendment, agreement by mccain holders that restricts them from increasing ownership interest in co over 45 percent
* Maple Leaf Foods-amendment provides for restrictions on mccain holders' ability to enter into lock-up agreements except some permitted lock-up agreements
* Maple Leaf Foods - deal has restriction on mccain's ability to transfer shares to person who would hold 20 pct or more following transfer, except in some circumstances
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc - made governance enhancements with McCain Capital and its CEO, Michael McCain, the largest shareholder of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.