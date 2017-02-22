版本:
BRIEF-Maple Leaf Foods Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.31

Feb 22 Maple Leaf Foods Inc:

* Maple Leaf Foods reports results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.31

* Q4 sales c$828.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$860.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maple Leaf Foods Inc- board approved a 22 pct increase to regular quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share, effective in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
