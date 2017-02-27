BRIEF-Maple Leaf Green World says previously private placement of units oversubscribed

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Maple Leaf Green World Inc
* Maple Leaf's financing oversubscribed
* Previously announced private placement of units has been oversubscribed
* Received subscriptions for 7,866,600 units at a subscription price of $0.70 per unit, for total gross proceeds of about $5.51 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing