BRIEF-Maple Leaf Green World says previously private placement of units oversubscribed

Feb 27 Maple Leaf Green World Inc

* Maple Leaf's financing oversubscribed

* Previously announced private placement of units has been oversubscribed

* Received subscriptions for 7,866,600 units at a subscription price of $0.70 per unit, for total gross proceeds of about $5.51 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
