BRIEF-Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing,terminates previous offering

March 17 Maple Leaf Green World Inc

* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering

* Maple Leaf Green World Inc - proposed private placement consists of an offering of up to 11 million units at a subscription price of $0.55per unit

* Maple Leaf Green World Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering for company's medical marijuana project in canada

* Maple Leaf green world inc - co wishes to confirm it will not be proceeding with proposed non-brokered private placement of $5 million at $0.70 per unit

* Maple Leaf Green World Inc - co not proceeding with private placement due to recent positive changes in prospects of its acmpr application in canada