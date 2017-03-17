BRIEF-Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing,terminates previous offering

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Maple Leaf Green World Inc
* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering
* Maple Leaf Green World Inc - proposed private placement consists of an offering of up to 11 million units at a subscription price of $0.55per unit
* Maple Leaf Green World Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering for company's medical marijuana project in canada
* Maple Leaf green world inc - co wishes to confirm it will not be proceeding with proposed non-brokered private placement of $5 million at $0.70 per unit
* Maple Leaf Green World Inc - co not proceeding with private placement due to recent positive changes in prospects of its acmpr application in canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: