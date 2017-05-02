版本:
2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Marapharm Ventures announces the acquisition of a second property in desert hot springs, California

May 2 Marapharm Ventures Inc:

* Marapharm Ventures Inc "marapharm" announces the acquisition of a second property with approved conditional use permit (cup) located in desert hot springs, California, for cannabis cultivation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
