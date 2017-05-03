BRIEF-Marathon Gold announces $15 mln bought deal offering of common shares and flow-through shares

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Marathon Gold Corp:
* Marathon Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares and flow-through shares
* Marathon Gold -agreement with RBC capital markets as per which syndicate of underwriters led by RBC to buy co's flow-through common shares, common shares
* Marathon Gold - RBC led underwriters to buy, on a bought-deal basis, 8 million flow-through common shares of co at a price of $1.25 per flow-through share
* RBC led underwriters to buy, on a bought-deal basis, 4.85 million common shares of co at a price of $1.03 per common share
* Marathon Gold - intends to use net proceeds of offering of common shares to continue exploration and development of valentine lake gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.