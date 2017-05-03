BRIEF-Marathon Gold announces $15 mln bought deal offering of common shares and flow-through shares

May 3 Marathon Gold Corp:

* Marathon Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares and flow-through shares

* Marathon Gold -agreement with RBC capital markets as per which syndicate of underwriters led by RBC to buy co's flow-through common shares, common shares

* Marathon Gold - RBC led underwriters to buy, on a bought-deal basis, 8 million flow-through common shares of co at a price of $1.25 per flow-through share

* RBC led underwriters to buy, on a bought-deal basis, 4.85 million common shares of co at a price of $1.03 per common share

* Marathon Gold - intends to use net proceeds of offering of common shares to continue exploration and development of valentine lake gold project