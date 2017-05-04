BRIEF-Marathon Gold announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal offering of common shares

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Marathon Gold Corp:
* Marathon Gold announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal offering of common shares and flow-through shares to $16 million
* Marathon Gold- increased offering of common shares of company from 4.85 million common shares to 6 million common shares at price of $1.03 per common share
* Marathon Gold Corp - intends to use net proceeds of offering of common shares to continue exploration and development of valentine lake gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.