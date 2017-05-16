版本:
BRIEF-Marathon Gold Q1 loss attributable to shareholders $748,995 vs loss of $151,703

May 16 Marathon Gold Corp

* Marathon gold announces q1 2017 financial results

* Qtrly loss attributable to marathon shareholders $748,995 versus loss of $151,703 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
