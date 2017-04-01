版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 1日 星期六

BRIEF-Marathon Gold reports qtrly net loss of $1.51 mln

March 31 Marathon Gold Corp

* Marathon Gold announces 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net loss $1.51 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
