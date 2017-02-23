版本:
BRIEF-Marathon Oil appoints Dane Whitehead executive vice president and CFO

Feb 23 Marathon Oil Corp-

* Marathon Oil appoints Dane Whitehead executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Marathon Oil Corp - Whitehead most recently served as executive vice president and CFO of both Ep Energy Corp and Ep Energy Llc since May 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
