BRIEF-Marathon Oil reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Marathon Oil Corp
* Marathon Oil reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07
* Q1 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marathon Oil Corp - qtrly e&p production averaged 338,000 net boed, including 8,000 net boed from libya
* Q1 loss per share $5.84 including items
* Marathon Oil Corp - qtrly north america e&p production averaged 208,000 net boed, flat sequentially on a divestiture-adjusted basis
* Marathon Oil Corp - increased production guidance ranges for 2017 e&p to 340,000 - 360,000 net boed
* Marathon Oil Corp says qtrly total revenues and other income $1,072 million versus. $1,124 million
* Marathon Oil Corp - unit production costs of $5.79 per barrel of oil equivalent for north america exploration and production in Q1
* Marathon Oil Corp says Q2 international e&p production available for sale, excluding libya, is expected to be within a range of 120,000 to 130,000 net boed
* Marathon Oil Corp - u.s. Resource plays are expected to return to sequential growth in q2 2017
* Marathon Oil - total liquidity as of March 31 was $5.8 billion, which consists of $2.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn revolving credit facility of $3.3 billion
* Marathon Oil Corp - expect to exit year with oil and boe production 20 to 25 percent higher than Q4 2016
* Marathon Oil Corp says has now hedged an average 51,000 barrels a day (BPD) in 2017
* Q1 revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 A parenting and child development specialist has sued Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit, accusing them of stealing from her the concept for their 2015 blockbuster movie, "Inside Out."
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA.