June 23 Marathon Oil Corp

* Marathon oil corp - on june 22, entered into a second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of may 28, 2014 - sec filing

* Marathon oil - amendment amends credit agreement to extend term of credit agreement from may 28, 2020 to may 28, 2021