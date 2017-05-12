BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group says co, units entered agreement with DBD Credit Funding LLC

May 12 Marathon Patent Group Inc

* Marathon patent group inc says on may 11, co and subsidiaries entered into an agreement with dbd credit funding, llc

* Marathon patent -under amended revenue sharing, securities purchase agreement, dbd will agree to modify its entitlement to certain future revenues of co

* Marathon patent -in addition, under payoff letter co agrees not to enter into any further dispositions of its patents until note obligations are paid in full

* Marathon patent group inc- as of april 30, 2017, outstanding balance of note obligations totals $15.8 million and interest accrues at $4,707.08 per day

* Marathon patent -in addition, under payoff letter co agrees not to use its current liquidity to make expenditures in excess of a specified amount