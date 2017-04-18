版本:
BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group to purchase and sell 3.8 mln shares of stock at $0.70/share

April 18 Marathon Patent Group Inc:

* Marathon Patent Group, Inc. announces pricing of $2,660,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement

* Entered into definitive agreements with investors for purchase and sale of 3.8 million shares of stock at a price of $0.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
