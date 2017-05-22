版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 23日 星期二 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-Marathon Patent's unit receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.

May 22 Marathon Patent Group Inc

* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.

* On May 19, court issued order in matter of unit Signal IP, Inc. v. Fiat U.S.A., adjourning trial until further notice of court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
