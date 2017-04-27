BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Q1 earnings per share $0.06 including items

April 27 Marathon Petroleum Corp:
* Marathon Petroleum Corp reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 including items
* Marathon Petroleum Corp says a special committee of board
and its independent advisor expect to complete ongoing review of
speedway by mid-2017
* Marathon Petroleum Corp says refining & marketing segment
loss from operations was $70 million in Q1 of 2017, compared
with a loss of $86 million in same quarter of 2016
* Marathon Petroleum Corp says speedway segment income from
operations was $135 million in Q1 of 2017, compared with $167
million in Q1 of 2016.
* Marathon Petroleum -midstream segment income from
operations, which includes MPLX as well as other related
operations, was $309 million in Q1 , compared with $189 million
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $16.39 billion
versus $12.83 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $15.43
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: