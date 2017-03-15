BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum says CEO Gary Heminger's total 2016 compensation was $16.6 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 15 Marathon Petroleum Corp
* Marathon Petroleum Corp says CEO Gary Heminger's total 2016 compensation was $16.6 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - CFO Timothy Griffith total 2016 compensation was $3.21 million versus $3.08 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2m1C9UE) Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: