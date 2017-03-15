版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum says CEO Gary Heminger's total 2016 compensation was $16.6 mln - SEC filing

March 15 Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Marathon Petroleum Corp says CEO Gary Heminger's total 2016 compensation was $16.6 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Marathon Petroleum Corp - CFO Timothy Griffith total 2016 compensation was $3.21 million versus $3.08 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2m1C9UE) Further company coverage:
