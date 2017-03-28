版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Marc Stad reports 6.5 percent passive stake in class a common stock of Mulesoft Inc

March 28 Mulesoft Inc:

* Marc Stad reports 6.5 percent passive stake in class a common stock of Mulesoft Inc Source text: (bit.ly/2ndSD8L) Further company coverage:
