2017年 3月 27日

BRIEF-Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' board changes

March 27 Marcato Capital Management:

* Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' board changes

* Marcato Capital Management LP on Buffalo Wild Wings' board changes - "In our view these changes do not go far enough"

* Marcato Capital Management - "Buffalo Wild Wings should address our proposed operational improvements and business model modifications" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
