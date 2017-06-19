版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 02:00 BJT

BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.

June 19 Marching Moose Capital Corp

* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.

* Marching Moose Capital - avidian is completinga non-brokered offering of units of avidian at price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
