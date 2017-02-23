BRIEF-Marcus Q4 earnings per share $0.31

Feb 23 Marcus Corp:

* The Marcus Corporation reports record fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $138.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marcus Corp - Marcus Hotels & Resorts' revenue per available room (revpar) for comparable company-owned properties decreased 2.6% in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: