2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Marcus Q4 earnings per share $0.31

Feb 23 Marcus Corp:

* The Marcus Corporation reports record fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $138.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marcus Corp - Marcus Hotels & Resorts' revenue per available room (revpar) for comparable company-owned properties decreased 2.6% in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
