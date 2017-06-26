版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 06:52 BJT

BRIEF-Mariana Resources says court sanctioned scheme to effect recommended combination of co and Sandstorm

June 26 Mariana Resources Ltd

* Guernsey court has today sanctioned scheme to effect recommended combination of Mariana and Sandstorm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐