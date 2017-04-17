版本:
BRIEF-Marilyn J. Clinton reports 12.8 pct stake in ICC Holdings

April 17 ICC Holdings Inc:

* Marilyn J. Clinton reports 12.8 percent stake in ICC Holdings Inc as on March 28, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2puSUFQ Further company coverage:
