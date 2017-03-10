版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 23:40 BJT

BRIEF-Marin software - CFO Catriona Fallon to resign, effective March 24

March 10 Marin Software Inc

* Marin Software-on March 8, CFO Catriona Fallon, notified company that she would resign as CFO, effective as of March 24 - sec filing

* Marin Software - Yagnesh Patel will serve as interim “principal financial officer” and “principal accounting officer" until new CFO is appointed Source text : bit.ly/2nddObq Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐