BRIEF-Marine Products Corp posts Q1 earnings per share $0.15

April 26 Marine Products Corp

* Marine Products Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 sales rose 11.6 percent to $71.04 million

* Says at end of Q1 of 2017, order backlog and dealer inventory levels were higher than at this time last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
