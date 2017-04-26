BRIEF-Marine Products Corp posts Q1 earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Marine Products Corp
* Marine Products Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 sales rose 11.6 percent to $71.04 million
At end of Q1 of 2017, order backlog and dealer inventory levels were higher than at this time last year
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada