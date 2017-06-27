版本:
BRIEF-Marinus Pharma initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for Ganaxolone IV

June 27 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals- initiated its Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of Ganaxolone IV

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc - data from initial cohort in magnolia study are expected in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
