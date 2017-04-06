BRIEF-Marinus Pharma signs supply agreement with Cydex Pharma

April 6 Cydex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on march 31, 2017, entered
into a license agreement and a supply agreement with Cydex
Pharmaceuticals Inc - sec filing
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc-under terms of supply
agreement, co required to purchase all of requirements for
Captisol with respect to Ganaxolone from Cydex
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc- Cydex granted co exclusive
license to use Cydex Captisol drug formulation system, related
intellectual property
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc-under terms of supply
agreement, Cydex is required to supply co with Captisol for such
purposes, subject to certain limitations
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc-as consideration for
license,co paid upfront fee, required to make additional
payments on achievement of specified milestones
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc- will be required to pay
royalties to Cydex on sales of Ganaxolone in low-to-mid single
digits based on levels of annual net sales
