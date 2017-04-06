BRIEF-Marinus Pharma signs supply agreement with Cydex Pharma

April 6 Cydex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on march 31, 2017, entered into a license agreement and a supply agreement with Cydex Pharmaceuticals Inc - sec filing

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc-under terms of supply agreement, co required to purchase all of requirements for Captisol with respect to Ganaxolone from Cydex

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc- Cydex granted co exclusive license to use Cydex Captisol drug formulation system, related intellectual property

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc-under terms of supply agreement, Cydex is required to supply co with Captisol for such purposes, subject to certain limitations

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc-as consideration for license,co paid upfront fee, required to make additional payments on achievement of specified milestones

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc- will be required to pay royalties to Cydex on sales of Ganaxolone in low-to-mid single digits based on levels of annual net sales