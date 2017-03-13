BRIEF-Marinus Pharmaceuticals provides business update and 2016 financial results

March 13 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Marinus pharmaceuticals provides business update and 2016 financial results

* Marinus pharmaceuticals - December 31, 2016, company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $30.1 million, compared to $57.7 million as of December 31, 2015

* Believe cash, cash equivalents and investments as of Dec 31,will enable us to fund requirements into second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: