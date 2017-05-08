版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Mark Allin resigns as president and CEO of Wiley

May 8 John Wiley & Sons Inc

* Mark Allin resigns as president and CEO of Wiley

* Matthew Kissner, chairman of board, has been named interim CEO

* Board has begun a search for Allin's successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
