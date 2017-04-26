BRIEF-Markel reports Q1 earnings per share $3.90

April 26 Markel Corp-

* Markel reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $3.90

* Markel Corp - book value per common share outstanding of $620.30 at march 31, 2017, up 2% from $606.30 at december 31, 2016

* Markel Corp - comprehensive income to shareholders was $223.2 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $397.0 million for q1 of 2016

* Markel Corp - combined ratio was 100% for q1 of 2017 compared to 88% for q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $4.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S