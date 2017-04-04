版本:
BRIEF-MarketAxess Holdings posts March trading volume of $155.2 bln

April 4 MarketAxess Holdings Inc

* MarketAxess HOLDINGS INC - total monthly trading volume for March 2017 of $155.2 billion

* MarketAxess HOLDINGS - preliminary total variable transaction fees per million of $197 for quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to $207 for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
