BRIEF-MarketAxess Q1 earnings per share $1.11

April 26 MarketAxess Holdings Inc:

* MarketAxess reports first quarter 2017 record revenues of $103.9 million, record pre-tax income of $55.6 million and record diluted EPS of $1.11

* Q1 earnings per share $1.11

* Q1 revenue rose 17.3 percent to $103.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S