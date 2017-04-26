BRIEF-MarketAxess Q1 earnings per share $1.11

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 MarketAxess Holdings Inc:
* MarketAxess reports first quarter 2017 record revenues of $103.9 million, record pre-tax income of $55.6 million and record diluted EPS of $1.11
* Q1 earnings per share $1.11
* Q1 revenue rose 17.3 percent to $103.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: