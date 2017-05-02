版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Marketaxess reports April trading volume of $107.8 bln

May 2 Marketaxess Holdings Inc

* Total monthly trading volume for April 2017 of $107.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)


