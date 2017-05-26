BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
May 26 Marlin Bidco:
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
* Marlin Bidco says that offer is being extended and will remain open for acceptance until next closing date which will be 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 2 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.