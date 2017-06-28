BRIEF-Marlin, Sailfish execute agreement to acquire significant gold royalty

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Marlin Gold Mining Ltd:
* Marlin and Sailfish execute agreement to acquire significant gold royalty - spin-out of sailfish to marlin shareholders expected in q4
* Says total purchase price for TZ Royalty is us$12 million
* Marlin Gold Mining Ltd - after spin-out of Sailfish, vendors are expected to collectively own about 12.1% of sailfish, with marlin shareholders owning balance
* Marlin Gold Mining ltd - TZ Royalty is expected to generate about us$2.4 million of average annual after-tax cash flow to sailfish starting as early as 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: