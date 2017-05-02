版本:
BRIEF-Marquee Energy Ltd qtrly FFO per share $0.01

May 1 Marquee Energy Ltd

* Marquee Energy Ltd announces corporate update, year-end 2016 financial and operating results and year-end 2016 reserves

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.01

* Qtrly oil and natural gas sales $8 million versus $12.2 million Further company coverage:
